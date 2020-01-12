Editor:
I continue to read with interest the letters decrying the coming of Sunseeker to our community. Have they not noticed the six tower cranes dotting the site? Have they not noticed the hundreds of workers coming and going from behind that new wall? Have they not noticed the concrete rising from the ground? The debate has been settled and Sunseeker is being built!
Look, I get it, some of you are opposed to this development. But voicing your opposition at this point only wastes your time and wastes space in the Sun. If you truly feel this resort will so negatively impact your continued existence here, you have nothing left to do but move. It’s as simple as that. Like it or not, Sunseeker is coming.
Embrace and welcome it, as I do, or relocate. There is no other choice. Remember, we, as Americans, still have the right to move wherever we please.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
