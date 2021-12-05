Given that I am not a legal eagle, neither officially nor self-appointed, I leave the legal ins and outs of the Rittenhouse verdict to prognosticators more qualified than I. However, reactions beyond the legal are as important as the purvey of the lawyers.
Not only has Kyle Rittenhouse been acquitted in a court of law, he has been elevated in much of the court of societal perception. How do we account for the fact that one congressperson even nominated him for the Congressional Medal of Honor, after voting against Capitol police officers receiving that medal for their valor on January 6. Why? Because, though uninvited, he was brave enough to take his AR 15 rifle and go looking for trouble where he would likely find it.
At least one network and an ex-president have painted him as an American to be emulated! “A sweet kid.” “A nice young man.” They say. That may or may not be true, but neither appellation addresses the fallout of the whole sorry mess.
The questions about the verdict may be less important than an examination these and other reactions spawned by the proceeding in Kenosha
We might begin by realizing that legal acquittal does not equal moral endorsement. Jesus was legally executed but that hardly left Pilot morally in the clear. What do our reactions to public events say about the heart of our nation?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.