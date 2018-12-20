Editor:
The distance from northwest Indiana to Punta Gorda is 1,200 miles. That distance seemed like a million miles away at Christmas time. I wanted this Christmas to be an extra special one, to hold a special memory, with a loving gift.
The jewelry store was busy, but I could hear this small voice in the third aisle, top shelf saying "buy me." Mom's birthday was in July, ruby birthstone, and the ruby stones in the ring were still calling to me. "Buy me."
The shape of the ring was by far universal. Small, dainty, red and with a clear glass setting that seemed to swirl with each other with brilliance.
She came home with me and with full-blown excitement I wrapped and sent her off to mom.
I knew I would have opened mom's gift to me before the exciting phone call we shared each Christmas morning, and guess what: An emerald green and clear glass ring was in my box.
God works in marvelous ways.
My love had traveled 1,200 miles to Florida to her, and her love traveled 1,200 miles back to Indiana to me.
As I write this I can glance down on my finger to the emerald green clear glass ring. Not all that expensive, but her warm love shines forever. Our phone calls of days past are gone, but do you suppose our love could travel there and back on this Christmas day?
God works in marvelous ways.
Joan Pence
Punta Gorda
