Editor:
I would like to thank the EMTs who were at the local ice cream parlor on Feb. 12 for treating me and probably saving my life. Because of your dedication in helping me until I was transported to the hospital words cannot express my gratitude. May God bless you and always keep you safe.
Karen Miller
Punta Gorda
