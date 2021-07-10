Editor:

I’m just livid about our emergency rooms across this country and can’t understand why our politicians let this gouging of the wonderful taxpayers of this country go on and on!

The problem with the health care “business" is our emergency rooms extensive billing practices. I went to a local ER and got 9 stitches for a cut. They imprisoned me there for 5.5 hours and are now charging the American taxpayers $17,000 for 9 stitches!

Now that my fellow Americans is the health care business at its most scandalous way. If the Trump-ets want to riot about something, they should make it for stuff like the gouging of the of American taxpayers. Signed at my wit's end.

Mark Chekos

Englewood

