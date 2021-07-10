Editor:
I’m just livid about our emergency rooms across this country and can’t understand why our politicians let this gouging of the wonderful taxpayers of this country go on and on!
The problem with the health care “business" is our emergency rooms extensive billing practices. I went to a local ER and got 9 stitches for a cut. They imprisoned me there for 5.5 hours and are now charging the American taxpayers $17,000 for 9 stitches!
Now that my fellow Americans is the health care business at its most scandalous way. If the Trump-ets want to riot about something, they should make it for stuff like the gouging of the of American taxpayers. Signed at my wit's end.
Mark Chekos
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.