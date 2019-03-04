Editor:
On behalf of the community of Vivante At Punta Gorda we would like to express our appreciation to the training staff of the Punta Gorda Fire Department. The group led by Operations Chief Holden Gibbs provided our residents with outstanding training on the use of our (AED) automated external defibrillator, along with helpful training for CPR, bleeding and choking treatment.
We had a full house for each training session and every person that attended had high praise for the trainers and the information they imparted. We are now much better prepared to handle those kinds of emergency situations if they arise. We highly recommend that others take advantage of this training – it could save a life. Thank you, Operations Chief Gibbs and your trainers. You did a great job!
Meghan Guimond
Punta Gorda
