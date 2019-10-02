Editor:
If you agree with President Trump that what is good for business is good for America, you should be elated at his latest move to lower emission standards in California.
In the short-term, more carbon/pollution will enter the air people breathe causing those with asthma, especially children, to need more health care and also those with COPD, often the elderly, will suffer ill effects, thus need more medications.
But the bright side is they will buy more drugs, and that is good for business. They will need more medical attention, so premiums on health insurance will go up, as it is used more. But that too, is good for business. Insurance companies will make more money. Maybe they will hire more people.
The possibilities from long-term effects are even more exciting if it is good for America. As more carbon is added to the atmosphere, even more extreme floods, hurricanes and fires may result. Think of it! More construction/reconstruction of buildings, homes, roads, creating more jobs and making wonderful profits for all the businesses in those fields. More insurance claims will be filed and insurance companies can raise their rates too. More profits for everyone and really good business and jobs for all.
This is where we go if our policy is to always do what's good for business. Not to mention allowing National Parks and monuments to be exploited by energy companies. It may ruin tourism in these places, but we can have the bigger vehicles that the president wants for us. We may not be able to vacation in parks anymore, but with all the extra money floating around we can stay in one of the president's luxury hotel resorts. We all win!
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
