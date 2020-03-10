Editor:

I read with interest the article in your paper on the Charlotte County commissioners discussing the need for “affordable housing.”

Instead of offering a variety of “incentives” to developers, which would in effect require all property owners to subsidize this housing, why not suggest that businesses in the area, and Sunseekers, pay their employees enough so they can afford existing market rate housing?

Jeff Falk

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments