Editor:
I read with interest the article in your paper on the Charlotte County commissioners discussing the need for “affordable housing.”
Instead of offering a variety of “incentives” to developers, which would in effect require all property owners to subsidize this housing, why not suggest that businesses in the area, and Sunseekers, pay their employees enough so they can afford existing market rate housing?
Jeff Falk
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.