In a recent newspaper, a letter writer told of her experience with EMS workers who did not come out of their vehicle for “five whole minutes in a life or death situation.”
While I can’t speak to her situation specifically, there is only one situation where crews would not make initial patient contact immediately upon arriving on scene. That would be if there was a question as to whether the scene was safe to do so. In that instance, EMS and fire crews are ordered to "stage" unlit such time as law enforcement determines that they can enter the scene.
The first thing taught in fire, EMT and paramedic school is "scene safety" — keep yourself safe, then your partner(s) first. If you are killed or injured, you can’t help anyone and there are now two patients (or more).
I can understand the letter writer’s frustration and dismay, and I am sorry that she has carried this burden for the past five years. As a 28-year veteran of the fire service, all of which has been spent on an ambulance here in Charlotte County, I just ask that people understand that there are policies in place for the protection of both our clients and those of us who have dedicated our lives to serving you during some of the most tragic moments in your lives.
E. Scott Heinis
Venice
