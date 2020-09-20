Editor:
In 2016, 90 million voters abdicated their right to vote and Donald Trump was elected. No democracy will survive if voters do not exercise their right to vote. It also dishonors all those who died defending our democracy. History will not be kind to all those voters who decided not to vote. Unfortunately the result of not voting is we have a president who is totally unqualified to lead this great country.
America today has lost its stature in the world as the beacon of light for all democratic countries. We are ridiculed by our response to the pandemic throughout the world. Our allies do not trust us and the autocratic leaders in the world love us. We have lost our moral compass when it comes to caring about the American people. Americans of all faiths need to ask themselves is this who we are?
This president has done more to divide this country than the Civil War. He is everything we thought he was and all those people who have enabled him over the last four years will go down as traitors to our constitution. We the people need to take back our democracy, our compassion, our love for each other and show respect for all Americans.
Trump was supposedly going to drain the swamp, bring in the smartest people and make us great again. When we are able to travel to other countries in the world just ask them what they think of America today. In a word: Embarrassed !
George Baillie
North Port
