Editor:

The writing is on the wall. As we see all of these disasters that occur in the United State and other parts of the world, and the turmoil that has erupted amidst all the nations, it's becoming more unpredictable and dangerous. Referring to Matthew 24, Lord Jesus speaking to His disciples declaring what would happen to the world we live in one day.

Lord Jesus spoke of wars and rumors of wars that have occurred in the United States and many other countries all over the world. Lord Jesus spoke about famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in diverse places, which is happening more and more everyday. And the beginning of sorrows.

Marvin Coad

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments