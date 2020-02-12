Editor:
The writing is on the wall. As we see all of these disasters that occur in the United State and other parts of the world, and the turmoil that has erupted amidst all the nations, it's becoming more unpredictable and dangerous. Referring to Matthew 24, Lord Jesus speaking to His disciples declaring what would happen to the world we live in one day.
Lord Jesus spoke of wars and rumors of wars that have occurred in the United States and many other countries all over the world. Lord Jesus spoke about famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in diverse places, which is happening more and more everyday. And the beginning of sorrows.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.