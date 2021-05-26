Editor:

If you believe that racism does not exist in this country, ask a mother of a child of color.

This country is built on three very important principles:

1. Rule of Law

2. Justice

3. Equality.

Systemic racism will not end until we deliver that promise to all our brothers and sisters of color. It will not end until that promise is the same to all of us, for all of us, and by all of us.

Racism is a white person's problem. It is caused by ignorance, fear, and hate has historically been a part of our mindset for more than eight centuries.

So, let us end it now, in our 21st century.


Let us deliver this promise to all the mothers of color.

It is long overdue, and it will not be easy, but let us all begin the process of ending racism in this country and delivering the promise of justice,

Equality, and rule of law.

Let us end violence against all people of color.

Let us begin to give these mothers peace, tranquility, trust, and hope for abetter future for their children.

We can end systemic racism by ending it first in your own heart. So, let it begin with me.

Paul W. Platt

Punta Gorda

