I was reading a very old book on Harry Truman called "Give them Hell, Harry." Realize that Harry Truman was president before I came into the world so I really didn't know about the man. I had heard was he was a simple man that said what was on his mind.
He once commented on Richard M. Nixon saying "anyone who voted for Nixon and Lodge ought to go to hell." He added, "and Nixon never told the truth in his life."
Just imagine what he would say about Trump and his followers who will vote for him now in 2020 after they have seen what kind of man he is. It's been four years of countless lies, conspiracy theories, investigations of crimes of treason and obstructions. Total chaos! People are depressed and sick of this! I don't like chaos, do you?
Are you happy about the deception of our Congress backing a man not for his character but for their party and power. Where is honor, honesty, pide in our elected officials? I feel we have lost so much in our country and in ourselves because of its leadership.
Let's get off this road we are on. Let's get back to building character in our country. Let's start joining hands and working on what is good for all instead of for one. Elect a man who cares more for the people he serves not a selected group. Vote for a man who will do what is right for all. Biden will stop the chaos!
Katharine Castronova
Port Charlotte
