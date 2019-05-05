Editor:
I've been watching Attorney General Barr's testimony today. I am disgusted at the amount of time, expense and effort to continue the investigation of President Trump instead of directing that effort to solving our ever-increasing problems.
Our deficit is growing every day, we are being invaded at our borders by illegals, our infrastructure is crumbling and all I see is elected officials doing nothing but staging a hidden coup to impeach the president. Instead of trying to solve the problems we are facing, there is useless blathering by the Democrats and some Republicans.
Our government has become a circus of ineffective politicians vying for the spotlight to discredit our president. Elections are coming in 2020 and I have yet to see any constructive progress towards solving our many problems.
What will the Democrats run on? All they have to offer is their concerted effort to impeach President Trump. How I wish we had term limits (which our elected officials will never pass) so we could end the circus and direct our efforts to fixing what's wrong with this country.
Lois Almonte
Port Charlotte
