Editor:

Here's hoping that everyone had a thankful and filling Thanksgiving. I know the people who went to The End Zone did.

Once again Joann Anders and her employees with some volunteers made sure the roughly 375 people who showed up received the huge, filled-to-the-brim free plates of food that were given out to all who stopped by. The End Zone has been doing this for around 12 years and if you have never dropped by, I encourage all to think about it next year.

I am in about my 10th year and I am sure I will be there. Thanksgiving is truly a day to give thanks and The End Zone and so many others do just that and I want to say, "thank you."

Lang Capasso

Englewood


