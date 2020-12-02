Editor:
Here's hoping that everyone had a thankful and filling Thanksgiving. I know the people who went to The End Zone did.
Once again Joann Anders and her employees with some volunteers made sure the roughly 375 people who showed up received the huge, filled-to-the-brim free plates of food that were given out to all who stopped by. The End Zone has been doing this for around 12 years and if you have never dropped by, I encourage all to think about it next year.
I am in about my 10th year and I am sure I will be there. Thanksgiving is truly a day to give thanks and The End Zone and so many others do just that and I want to say, "thank you."
Lang Capasso
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.