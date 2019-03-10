Editor:
Bias is insidious and made more so by clever but malign reporting by the bigoted press. Such bias fills media to overflowing with subtle but damning falsity. Here’s one quick example from two Friday newspapers which shows how it works:
Wall Street Journal: “Modest Growth Caps Strong Year. The U.S. economy completed one of the best years of a nearly decade-long expansion. … Economists said the business investment gain was especially important because it could lay the groundwork for continued strong growth.” Positive and true.
Sun (via bigoted AP): “US growth falls below Trump goal for 2018. Economists expect slower economy going forward.” Headline manipulation, glass half empty, a Trump “failure” twist, and citing naysayer sources to degrade anything upbeat. Negative and false: The playbook for corrupting our faith in orderly governance so it can be replaced with chaos.
Such headlines, prominently displayed for the reader, convey different realities. With a malice terrifying in scope, liberal/socialist/progressive operators endlessly feed such negativity to a credulous public. Please weigh its motive and goodness, dear citizens, remembering always that truth is beautiful to behold while deceit is ugly and repellent.
Bob Strayton
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.