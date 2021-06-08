Editor:

A recent contribution was a study in Hannityism news. Its special property is not providing information but asking questions while providing no answers. Our recent contributor asked 13 questions in 231 words and the only fact offered was, “…I see with my own eyes hundreds, perhaps thousands, walking across the border every day.” This ‘fact’ is open to question as the author is signed in from Port Charlotte. Not exactly a border crossing.

Furthermore, Hannityism, the endless question session, is argument by innuendo. He hints, intimates, belittles, and then draws disparaging conclusions based on his questions as if they were proven facts. In short this is cowardly. An egregious example would be, “Have you stopped beating your wife sir?” is not an argument, it’s a smear. To slither away from responsibility for the smear by coyly saying, ‘Hey, just asking’ is where the cowardly find refuge.

My high school American History teacher demanded of all of us on our essay exams, “Every opinion must have two supporting facts.” It was a good rule then, it is a good rule today. Thank you Mrs. McCarthy. Furthermore, if you ask a question, do your best to answer it with facts, not more questions.

Mike Deignan

Punta Gorda

