Editor:

Lots to say, but I had a later date. I just watched the Friday night news at 10 p.m. on Fox. I saw the political commercials, so funny it really made my weekend so far.

President Obama endorsed Joe Biden first, wholeheartedly. Then, a few minutes later, Obama endorsed Bernie Sanders. Funniest thing I’ve seen in in a long time. Trump Derangement Syndrome at it’s finest.

Bill Hunt

Englewood

