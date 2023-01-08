Common sense is the flower in the garden of your mind, that requires fertilizing and cultivating. A field of wild flowers of thought must be the goal of all students and teachers. But common sense is based on the truth and in today’s world the truth is very allusive.
The woke people grow oppressed/oppressor weeds in the garden of their minds, which must be uprooted and discarded. Common sense is never in their purview and their goal of a socialist utopia is non-existent.
Margret Mead said; “Teaching a student how to think is education, instructing a student what to think is indoctrination.”
Our constitution in the first amendment assures the freedom of speech and religion. It does not state freedom of thought which is implied. Without the freedom of thought the freedom of speech and religion are not possible. Without allowing our children the freedom of thought, all of our hard-fought freedoms will cease to exist. President Ronald Reagan expressed it this way: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
The current woke generation is not being taught that hard work will be rewarded. The presenting of a trophy to all participants sends the wrong message, only the hard working should be praised.
With the war against Christianity, the morals of what is right and wrong is not being presented in our schools. The teaching of the Ten Commandments and the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, plus prayer should be brought back in our public schools.
