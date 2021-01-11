Editor:
Our politics has become cannibalistic. We are so divided as a country, each party engages in tactics that are slowly dismantling the system of government in which they serve.
Once a party has power, it throws out the old rules to get what it wants because the other side won't compromise to get them to do so. When power changes again, there is no peace, only revenge, more rules tossed out. Once the rules are gone, there will be nothing to stop the devil.
We are destroying our government from within. And our enemies abroad, whether terror groups or formal states like Korea or Russia, are watching in delight.
Bob Hull
Deep Creek
