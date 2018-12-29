Editor:
The suggestons on how to improve (and, worse, replace) the Venice roundabout are exhausting. How about we enforce the 15 mph speed limit. Just one day of tickets would pay for the officers on scene. Two days of ticketing would help fund the new fire station. Three days would -- shall I go on?
Isn't going through an intersection at 15 mph so much better than waiting three or four minutes for the light to turn green? Trying to enter that roundabout when someone is coming your way at 30 mph or 40 mph requires youthful reflexes, which are far and few in this area.
Just enforce the speed limit. That's all. Then we can move on.
Dave Lawrence
Venice
