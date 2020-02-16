Editor:
Those of us who enjoy spending time at Englewood Beach are in danger of losing access to the beach. If you have gone to Englewood Beach lately, or attempted to, it is likely that you had difficulty to, or were unable to, find an open parking space. And, the problem is only going to get worse as more people move to the area. The reality is that Englewood Beach serves not only the people who live in the Englewood area, but those who live in, or visit from North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, etc.
Sunseeker even mentions Englewood Beach in their promotions. With the number of parking spaces at Englewood Beach limited by the lack of space for expansion another solution of the parking issue at the beach needs to be found. It is time that our local and county officials address the situation.
Jerry Deems
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.