Editor:

Those of us who enjoy spending time at Englewood Beach are in danger of losing access to the beach. If you have gone to Englewood Beach lately, or attempted to, it is likely that you had difficulty to, or were unable to, find an open parking space. And, the problem is only going to get worse as more people move to the area. The reality is that Englewood Beach serves not only the people who live in the Englewood area, but those who live in, or visit from North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, etc.

Sunseeker even mentions Englewood Beach in their promotions. With the number of parking spaces at Englewood Beach limited by the lack of space for expansion another solution of the parking issue at the beach needs to be found. It is time that our local and county officials address the situation.

Jerry Deems

Englewood

