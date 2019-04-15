Editor:

Las Vegas strip? Times Square? No, this is Old Englewood, Florida. All lit up with the razzle-dazzle of electronic signs. Day and night. Here in the heart of Old Englewood. Come on down State Road 776 if you’re thinking trash city. Who needs greenways and palm trees anyway?

This visual virus has spread from real estate to religion, from chain stores to mom and pops. It includes businesses, social clubs, hospitals, schools and even nursing homes and churches. As of today we have a total of at least 25 electronic signs littering our roadways within just a three0mile radius.

It’s ugly. And getting uglier. I doubt that the madness is over. Add to that the giant billboards book ending SR 776 and Dearborn and you can see that we’ve got a real a honky-tonk going on. All of the glitz, with none of the glamour.

Boca Grande can’t hold a candle to us. They aren’t even trying.

Has the lure of commercial gold totally taken over Old Englewood? Who’s next? Winn Dixie? Publix? Elsie Quirk? Dunkin Donuts? Babes Hardware? Goodwill? Maybe the recently relocated Green Street Church could get in on the action.

Is this what you want for Englewood? Make a call. Maybe it’s not too late. CRA, where are you?

Geraldine Denecke

Englewood

