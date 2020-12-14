Editor:

Five years ago I started scouting retirement locations on the Gulf coast from Marco Island to Tampa. I spent between two weeks and a month in each area, and my wife and I found the Englewood area to our liking.

Whether having a beer at the End Zone talking to Dave, or dinner at the Lock & Key or Farlow's, we found the folks in the Englewood area the nicest down to earth around. The pace and vibe on Manasota Key is unmatched; no mega condos, hotels, or chain restaurants, and plenty of activities from the beach playground my grandkids love, to Stump Pass.

To seal my decision on Englewood I got a subscription to the Daily Sun a month ago and have read dutifully, and will continue to read after relocating hopefully in the next couple of months. Thanks Englewood!

Paul T. Abbott

McHenry, Ill.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments