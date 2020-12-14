Editor:
Five years ago I started scouting retirement locations on the Gulf coast from Marco Island to Tampa. I spent between two weeks and a month in each area, and my wife and I found the Englewood area to our liking.
Whether having a beer at the End Zone talking to Dave, or dinner at the Lock & Key or Farlow's, we found the folks in the Englewood area the nicest down to earth around. The pace and vibe on Manasota Key is unmatched; no mega condos, hotels, or chain restaurants, and plenty of activities from the beach playground my grandkids love, to Stump Pass.
To seal my decision on Englewood I got a subscription to the Daily Sun a month ago and have read dutifully, and will continue to read after relocating hopefully in the next couple of months. Thanks Englewood!
Paul T. Abbott
McHenry, Ill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.