Editor:

I just wanted to share our story about a local business — Englewood Art and Frame on Dearborn.

The scenario: our very large bathroom mirror broke free from the wire clip and fell off the wall, but didn't break — unbelievable! Well what do we do now with guests arriving?

We took the mirror to our local hardware store and they recommended Englewood Art and Frame. We expected we would have to leave it, but Steve said he could fix it right away, and did. Price was so reasonable we couldn't believe it.

Great people to do business with. Shop local!

George Vespa

Rotonda West

