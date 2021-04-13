Editor:
I just wanted to share our story about a local business — Englewood Art and Frame on Dearborn.
The scenario: our very large bathroom mirror broke free from the wire clip and fell off the wall, but didn't break — unbelievable! Well what do we do now with guests arriving?
We took the mirror to our local hardware store and they recommended Englewood Art and Frame. We expected we would have to leave it, but Steve said he could fix it right away, and did. Price was so reasonable we couldn't believe it.
Great people to do business with. Shop local!
George Vespa
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.