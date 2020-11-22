Editor:
I would like to thank our car guys, car clubs, cruisers and all present for the turnout at last Saturday's Cruisin' on Dearborn. We had a little bit of rain, but it was so nice afterwards.
All businesses were open and welcomed all who shopped and looked to check out West Dearborn Street. That's just what was needed, since things have been somewhat slow for too long. Now, with many new people moving in, they now know where Dearborn Street is and what we're all about.
Special thanks goes to Dr. Barbara Gaunt-Jaehne for allowing our DJ, Tommy Tunes, to set up in her parking area, and to Quick Signs, the Englewood Sun and Steve Reilly, Black Widow Harley-Davidson bike riders, and the businesses for prize donations, and all who generously contributed to "How Do You Like the Music?," which paid for our DJ. You all helped to make this event a very informed and successful Cruisin' for all.
Michael Robulock
Englewood
