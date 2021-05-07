Editor:
Did you know that there is an outdoor hockey rink in Englewood? Built in 2004, it’s located at Tringali Rec Center. Neighborhood youth and surrounding areas would come to play hockey. They were inline skates and skate on a concrete surface, not ice. The rink is multi-use so kids can also play basketball and soccer.
The rink was closed in 2019 because the surface deteriorated. Repairing the rink was proposed for the 2020 sales tax but was cut from the list. The Charlotte County Commission is now considering a “functional fix” to repair the surface.
The fix is laying a layer of concrete over the existing surface. The Tringali Sports League (TSL) is proposing to repair the rink and would raise money to pay for the project. A contractor who will do the project at a reduced cost. Robert Kruzel, TSL president, has been talking with county Parks and Rec department about getting county approval for this repair project.
Parks and Rec will present a plan for repairing the hockey rink to the county commissioners at the next commission meeting on May 11. Englewood must show our support for this important project. We missed the opportunity to repair the hockey rink slip through our fingers two years ago. Let’s not make the same mistake. Email, call, and write to county commissioners to tell them that you want the Tringali hockey rink restored so that youth have more opportunity to play outdoors.
Lenny Guckenheimer
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.