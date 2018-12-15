Editor:
I was admitted to Englewood Community Hospital Monday Night. The ER doctor was very nice and said I fractured my back. I was taken care of by Ann, an English woman who worked above and beyond the call of duty.
Lourdes, Ceasey, Laura, Catlin and many more who I can' remember their names. Tammy and Diane work physical therapy were good, too. I received a shot of kyphoplasty by a doctor who I don't know his name but he can give it to me any time. He was very gentle.
I was back in my room within an hour. No pain, and my Dr. Om Sharma is the greatest. It's because of Dr. Sharma that I was given the shot.
Englewood Community Hospital is awesome. You feel like a princess once you are admitted.
June Webb
Englewood
