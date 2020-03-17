Editor:
I had to go Englewood Community Hospital for a procedure. I was met by Jerry who registered me. Then Kelly a nurse came and took me to get my procedure done.
The other nurse Tammy was there and they got be ready for my procedure. These nurses work hard and I am very glad they took care of me.
Dr. Raja was there to do the procedure. I can't say enough about Dr. Raja. She is very professional and she takes the time to talk to you about your problem and I am glad Dr. Raja is my heart doctor. Dr. Raja explained everything to me in her office after I had an echo test done so I was ready to go.
I think Englewood Hospital is the greatest hospital around and I am glad Dr. Raja is associated with them. Thank you Dr. Raja.
June Webb
Englewood
