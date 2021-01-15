Editor:
I am writing to say what wonderful care I recently received in Englewood Community Hospital. My husband took me to the Emergency room on Christmas Day as I was very sick with Covid-19.
The health care workers and doctors in the emergency room and in the Covid-19 ward were kind, friendly and caring. I was released in five days and have been recovering at home. Many thanks to the dedicated doctors and staff. We are very fortunate to have them in hospital and It is nice to know they are only five minutes away when we need them.
Rebecca Vallely
Englewood
