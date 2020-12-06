Editor:
In today's world of Covid and the necessary masks, social distance, wash your hands, information blasting from TV and radio sometimes we lose focus.
I am very concerned regarding Covid and put off seeking treatment, (one more day and I’ll feel better), until dialing 911 and being rushed by wonderful caring EMT’s and fire department that responded.
Upon entering the emergency room at Englewood Community Hospital. I knew and was reassured that my care was their focus. They reassured me by their usual standards to have quick COVID-19 test, everyone practiced universal precautions. The care team nurses and doctors reassured me that I was in the right place and if my condition changed they would airlift me to a sister facility in Sarasota.
Everyone in the emergency room was focused on my well being and finding answers. My admission to Room 140 was incredible, I saw nurses on the units super busy and competently juggling admissions, discharges, and med pass without flinching. I saw administrative staff helping, doing insulin coverage, watching and taking vital signs. I met the supervisor on the floor, director of nurses, director of education all working to help a very busy unit. This is the norm the focus is patient care and just working as a happy family. Not one nurse acted frazzled and all were focused on patient care.
My husband Henry and I thank Englewood Community Hospital on its status as a first class facility.
My advice, don’t wait go to Englewood Community Hospital. It’s another of Englewood’s secrets.
Nancie Jankowski
Englewood
