Editor:
On March 3, I needed an ambulance. My BFF Carol called 911. The ambulance was there in two minutes from Gulf Cove. The paramedics were very professional and knew just what to do for me until I got to Englewood Hospital emergency room.
The emergency room was ready for my arrival and the doctor let me know exactly what he was going to do for me. The staff was great and saved my life.
I woke up in ICU. I have to thank the ICU staff for being there for me 24/7. I was released four days later.
Thank God for Englewood Hospital, paramedics, doctors and staff.
Evelyn Marie Peterson
Port Charlotte
