Editor:

During this past week I had a cardiac catheterization performed at Englewood Hospital. With great concern regarding the virus threat and the procedure, I was anxious about my visit.

I was truly comforted by the caring and professional staff that performed the test. No questions were unanswered and every step of the procedure was explained in a manner that was reassuring and comforting.

I want to commend these professionals for their care and humanity in providing this outstanding service. Englewood Hospital should be very proud of their truly professional staff.

Tom Leippert

Rotonda West

