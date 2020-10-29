Editor:
During this past week I had a cardiac catheterization performed at Englewood Hospital. With great concern regarding the virus threat and the procedure, I was anxious about my visit.
I was truly comforted by the caring and professional staff that performed the test. No questions were unanswered and every step of the procedure was explained in a manner that was reassuring and comforting.
I want to commend these professionals for their care and humanity in providing this outstanding service. Englewood Hospital should be very proud of their truly professional staff.
Tom Leippert
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.