Editor:
This is not a story about an 80-year-old snowbird who walked in the hospital ER straight off the golf course. Yes, he was nauseous, had chest pain and very high blood pressure. Just another heart attack, right?
This is meant as a thank-you note to the entire staff of not a multi-million dollar medical facility somewhere in Famous Town, USA., but to Englewood Community Hospital, here in beautiful Southwest Florida.
It was Thursday when our journey began with people who immediately knew us as simply someone who needed medical help. We were sometimes referred to as "Room 154 and Bed 2," but always treated with the absolute best of professional care, despite the tremendous number of others needing immediate care as well.
So, to all those professional, personable people, Tierra, Jen, Linda and way too many others to name, thank you. Those who kept the floors clean and wiped down any and every surface, thank you. To our cardiologist himself who said Jerry had the "heart of an athlete," well, I couldn't wait to tell our kids that, but perhaps they already knew.
Please believe me when I say yes, I'll remember you. When we're stepping off the miles or when we're out and about, I will give thanks to God for all He provides. You, all of you, will be lifted in our prayers. We will not forget your kindness, your thoughtfulness and the truly caring professional service that you provide to all who pass through those doors at Englewood Community Hospital.
Karen Watson
Englewood
