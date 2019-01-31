Editor:
How about a follow-up about the unwanted hotel being put before the commission?
Speak to the people on Strawberry Street with the signs on the lawn. Print the comments on the Englewood East site and show what the people in Englewood want and not the developers who don't care about anything but money.
Wanted "progress" on Dearborn? Hear them complain now: crowds, noise, over-building, etc. Got what you asked for.
Ruin the small town the majority moved here for. Its not Lauderdale, people. Speak up!
Bill Smith
Englewood
