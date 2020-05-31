Editor:
I would like to thank Linda Citro and the County Library staff located at the library in Englewood for making sure we have something to read during our ongoing pandemic. A phone call to the library was always answered by a pleasant voice asking how they could help you today. If it was books you wanted they would ask, the type of book, author, type of print, etc. If the material was available it would be placed outside on the book pick-up wagon in a timely fashion.
These wonderful public servants projected a work ethic in a happy and helpful way. I know it to be a trait that’s hard to find anymore when working with public employees.
Again (thank you folks) for being so pleasant and helpful.
Dale and Addajane Wallace
Port Charlotte
