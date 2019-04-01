Editor:
They say a good first impression matters in life.
Others say marketing is life.
When you first arrive in Englewood, driving into town from Interstate 75 on River Road, you are greeted by a C-quality "Welcome to Englewood" sign. Aside from not being eye-catching and exciting, it is also blocked from view by seedy-looking shrubs and, additionally, it is poorly lit at night. In my opinion, none of these qualities make for a good first impression of Englewood.
I am told the sign is provided by Sarasota County. Is that what our county leaders feel about Englewood? It would be great if our civic leaders and business community would get together to design and install an impressive welcoming sign.
Perhaps the Chamber of Commerce could hold a contest and award a prize for the best suggested design. I know that none of what I just said really matters on a grand scale, but I feel better for having said it.
So there! Next time you see the sign, just smile and think of me.
Ron Esser
Englewood
