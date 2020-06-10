Editor:
Englewood Area Athletic Association (E.A.A.A.), or better known as the Englewood Cats, is now holding online registration for our upcoming fall 2020 football and cheer season.
Last year was our first year in American Youth Football (AYF) Manatee Pal Division. We had previously been associated with Pop Warner since our inception. In our first year, we sent a football team and three cheerleading squads to the regional competition after winning their respective divisional playoffs. We also had a cheerleading squad place fourth in the nation at the National Youth Cheerleading Competition.
We are a non-profit organization that depends on our volunteers who spend countless hours on the youth of the community. Our first practice is currently scheduled to be July 20 from 6-8 p.m., with practices every Tuesday Wednesday, and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. You can register online at www.playyon.com/eaaa and click the registration link for all required documents. If you or someone you know is wanting to volunteer, or donate towards the local youth, please contact us by email englewoodcatspw@gmail.com or go to our Facebook and send us a message.
William Cruz
Englewood
