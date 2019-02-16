Editor:
A recent letter (“Another view of Jamestown history”) illustrates that history can be interpreted in multiple ways.
The original 1607 settlement organized by the London Company included many “gentlemen” and their male servants who had little if any experience with outdoor work and none whatsoever with carving a viable community out of a wilderness.
Their May 1607 arrival was badly timed because it was too late to plant crops and the area was suffering drought. Survival during the first two years was only possible with help from local Native Americans.
When relations with those native people turned ugly, the colonists were unprepared and on their own. The years 1609-1610 were the “Starving Time,” with only 60 of the original 214 settlers surviving under brutal conditions, including cannibalism.
Ships brought supplies from England, as well as capable laborers who agreed to work as “indentured servants” for a period of years in return for their passage and provisions.
Then 20 or so African slaves arrived in 1619 and worked in the fields raising food and tobacco. The fact that some of those slaves became elevated to “indentured servant” status speaks to the competency with which they did their work and the likelihood that much was learned from how they handled farming.
Both Native Americans and African people made substantial contributions to the ultimate survival of the Jamestown Colony. Native Americans were also vital to survival of the subsequent Plymouth Colony and were welcomed as honored guests at our country’s first Thanksgiving celebration.
William J. Curnow
Port Charlotte
