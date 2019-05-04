Editor:
When a Republican presidential candidate asks Russia to obtain an opponents e-mails in order to advance his chances of becoming president and then when that president appoints an attorney general that supports the corrupt intent of a president as when Nixon said the president is the law we are on the slope toward dictatorship.
Little has been done to stop Russia in the 2020 election from aiding Republicans. This leaves Democrats the responsibility of saving our Constitution and our democracy.
Since openly asking foreign powers to aid you in an election has been deemed as lawful by the attorney general, Democrats must use this now lawful act and ask openly for China to get Trump’s tax returns and any additional hush money payments for affairs he has had with porn stars.
Democrats, with the help of China, could win all three branches of government and be in a position to re-establish constitutional government and would make accepting aid from a foreign entity in order to influence any future election a crime.
Democrats, put your patriotism to one side and get down in the gutter with Republicans this one time and let China help you beat a Republican Party that is trashing the Constitution.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
