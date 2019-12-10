Editor:
The president recently called Democrats “unpatriotic.” This from a man who attacked the heroism of John McCain, belittled Gold Star parents, and rewarded violence by ordering the military to not punish an accused war criminal. He used the power of his office to pressure a foreign leader into carrying out a scheme that would benefit only him.
Trump has accused House Democrats of “getting nothing done” when they have passed hundreds of bills and resolutions that have ended up in the Senate graveyard including bills to: expand background checks on private gun sales; secure elections from foreign interference; lower prescription drug prices for seniors; protect preexisting conditions; manage pollution in water systems; limit foreign lobbying and political donations; and provide pay equity to women.
Democrats have done all of this even as they’ve confronted a lawless, vindictive president and lawmakers who ignore their oaths of office. All of these bills were dead on arrival in Republicans’ do-nothing Senate.
Now the president and congressional Republicans are defending the Putin-planted conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, not Russia — Putin found the perfect fool to promote his crackpot theories. It’s clear whose interests Trump and congressional Republicans are serving.
Wheeling and dealing, disregarding the law, conspiracy theories, Russia-besotted, and contemptuous of the oath of office are now acceptable presidential behaviors. Republican lawmakers won’t convict their king — we must have him dislodged the conventional way.
To help, contact your Charlotte County Democratic Party.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
