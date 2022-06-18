Sadly, to begin with, the country developed in an environment of gun play and violence. First against the indigenous people, spreading to the western gunslingers and then into city crime.
This provided a hay day for movie companies and eventually TV.
Toymakers manufactured children’s play guns and war figures including make believe tools of war. More conditioning.
In my career I was subject to regular flight simulator training. This training is a rehearsal to develop skill levels that become second nature. From proficiency here, it is a very small step to reality.
Today’s market is now flooded with electronic killing and destruction games for phones, TV and computers. Players, mostly the young, become conditioned and proficient where visual death and violence are the rewards for their well-practiced skills in simulation. From proficiency here, it is a very small step to reality.
The game producers are basking in a billion dollar business which is being paid for, in blood, by our American families.
Oh, I know about freedoms and all that, and about rights that were written when wad, ball and powder were the way, but if we don’t bring some maturity and common sense to the problem this situation will never end.
In this crazed society, to ever hope that a few prayers or soft laws bearing “So it will never happen again” will change much, are pipe dreams.
