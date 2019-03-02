Editor:
We are told global warming is "settled science.” Those who reject that idea are "deniers." But as new evidence trickles out from peer-reviewed science studies, the legs beneath the climate change hypothesis are collapsing. Consider:
Dec. 12, 2007, BBC headline fiction: “Arctic Summers Ice-free by 2013.”
Sept. 7, 2013, NASA fact: Arctic ice cap had grown by 533,000 square miles or 29 percent.
In 2013 The Mail in London reported: “global warming has paused since 1997.”
Sept. 19, 2017, NASA: “Antarctic sea ice coverage had been increasing, overall, between 1979 and 2015.”
Sept. 18, 2017, The Telegraph: “Climate change poses less of an immediate threat to the planet than previously thought because scientists got their modeling wrong, a new study has found.” (Lied to push globalist masters agenda.)
National Geographic 2009: “Scientists are now seeing signals that the Sahara desert and surrounding regions are greening due to increasing rainfall.”
Investors Business Daily in 2015 exposed what the real agenda is behind this fabricated crises: “At a news conference last week in Brussels, Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.'s Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted that the goal of environmental activists is not to save the world from ecological calamity but to destroy capitalism.” Doubt that? Study the “Green Deal” proposed by Rep. Ocasio Cortez, and Sens. Kamala Harris and Corey Booker. The well-intentioned, of course, believe they are saving the planet.
Climate alarmists need to take a deep breath, exhale some carbon dioxide and focus on who is behind perpetrating this hoax.
Herb Friske
Arcadia
