When I evaluate a political candidate, the two characteristics that are the most important to me are integrity and judgement. I have to know that I can trust a person to do the right thing when they are elected to represent me at any level of government. And that person must demonstrate to me that they have the judgement to make the proper decisions in tough situations.
Recent events that I have read about in the Daily Sun have made me question Rob Hancik’s integrity and judgement as he runs for Airport Authority. First, he has clearly lied over the past few months by saying that Eric Bretan supports privatizing the airport when clearly Eric does not. The fact that he claimed in the Daily Sun article that he “never said it” is absurd as anyone who has ever heard him speak during the campaign can attest to.
Even more unsettling is that Rob Hancik is currently under investigation for campaign violations by the Florida Election Commission. While he is innocent until proven guilty, the fact that his campaign is even under investigation again makes me question his integrity and judgement.
We already have one Airport Authority board member who was recently arrested for allegedly lying and falsifying documents to keep his position. We don’t need any more leaders who care more about winning their election than representing the citizens who elect them. That is why I support Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
