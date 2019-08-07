Editor:
A recent submission to this forum alleged that the lady’s Democratic friends had received a note from this office that they had not voted in 2018, when in fact they had. The author then goes on to insinuate that the local Republican Party in some way was responsible for Democratic voters not having their votes counted.
The writer has inadvertently provided us all with an important teaching moment.
First, any reading of the notice would have revealed that it was not from this office, but from a third party. Since the writer alleges that only her Democratic friends received it, it may have come from the Democratic Party itself, using stale data. Not having been given the opportunity to see the notice, it’s hard for me to tell who sent it.
Second, a simple phone call to this office would have cleared it up, but the writer chose instead to sensationalize her conspiracy theory and maximize its damaging effect by running to the newspaper with her outrageous accusations.
Lastly, to publicly question this office’s integrity is an insult to me, my decent hard-working staff and the approximately 500 poll workers, of both parties, who work hard to provide the best service and most accurate elections anywhere in the state of Florida.
Madam, your irresponsible attempt to besmirch this office and undermine voter confidence in their fragile democracy requires an apology.
Paul A. Stamoulis
Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections
