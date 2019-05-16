Editor:
A letter to the editor submitted by my wife, Susan Hutt, was printed in the Sun on May 13. After her letter appeared, she learned that she had an error in the letter.
Her letter expressed her opinion that Charlotte County must prioritize replacement of old crumbling sewer pipes and other infrastructure before wasting our tax dollars converting functioning and maintained septic systems to sewers. She erroneously stated that the county could now be fined 2 percent per gallon for sewage leaks.
What she intended to say was that if legislation proposed by Sen. Gruters passed during the recently completed legislative session, the county could be fined $2 per gallon of sewage spilled (not 2 percent per gallon as her letter stated).
My wife is serious and passionate about preventing sewage spills and convincing our commissioners to prioritize old infrastructure replacement. I have written this because it is important for the readers know the facts. I know my wife would never intentionally mislead the public.
Stanley Hutt
Port Charlotte
