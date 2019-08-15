Editor:
A writer recently exhibited an appalling misunderstanding of democracy. She seems to think that numbers make right. Has she never heard of majority rules, minority rights?
“Democracy requires minority rights equally as it does majority rule. As democracy is conceived, the minority's rights must be protected no matter how singular or alienated that minority is from the majority society; otherwise, rights of the minority lose their meaning."
There is at minimum a 27% non-Christian population. Christians, in name only, bump this figure higher. How many Christians actually practice the religion? One indicator is that in the last 20 years church attendance has been in a steady decline.
Has there been a increase in moral behavior in the country since 1954, when "under God" was add to the Pledge of Allegiance? There are those who claim America has never been in such moral depravity.
Here is a tough pill for some to swallow: God does not favor Americans or America as a country over all the other peoples and nations of the world. Some super evangelist patriots say God wanted Donald Trump to be president, and God made it so. Proof positive God doesn't give a fig about America.
As an aside: The letter "On the evolution of the soul" was 250 words strung together with no discernible meaning. A letter should have a cogent communicable point. Could it be a bit of showboating going on?
On another front: The toadies have been characteristically silent regarding Donald Trump's constant lying.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
