Editor:
I believe the ethics claim against Mayor Chris Hanks has a lot to do with the public perception of local government.
The voting public expects every elected official to perform their duties in a ethical manner and in the best interests of all stakeholders. Any impropriety by our elected officials usually involves a breach of the public trust and that can affect their ability to remain impartial when serving the public good.
That is why government relies on legitimacy to govern. And given the challenges local government(s) currently face its imperative they place the interests of the majority of the public over an individual or special interest group.
I urge each and everyone of our elected officials to not deviate from the implied standard, and perform their duties conscientiously and in good faith.
Jeff Scott
North Port
