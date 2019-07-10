Editor:
In response to the opinion on July 5. Children are not responsible for the actions of their parents. Period. By the way, more than half of the country fought against slavery, and many died. So I don't think there are reparations due from me and others who had family who suffered or died for the cause. Am I going to get reparations for my white Union family?
The same thing goes for the native Americans. Many people helped the American Indians, but you won't read much about that in the history books.
Those terrible white people, not, brought many good things to America, especially inventions such as air-conditioning, refrigeration, electricity, telecommunications, advances in medicine and health care, to name a few.
As far as his attack on Christians, a basic goal of goodness generally comes with most religions. So does a basic goal of love, unlike the hateful, dividing, racists remarks of that writer.
Ed Smith
Englewood
