I want to know the evangelical Christians' hidden agenda. I'm sure it exists, because what they are saying and doing defies logic and common sense.
They claim to be pro-life, yet the fact that children are dying all over the world and in this country is of no interest to them. And the children that they insist be born will then receive inadequate health care, nutrition and education and be doomed to a horrible life or perhaps death.
As for the women forced to have these children, what about them? No help there either.
So far from what I've read and heard, quotes from evangelical preachers and recent legal rulings, it seems to be acceptable for men to rape women and girls, impregnate them with fetuses they have to birth, and experience few repercussions themselves. But if the woman manages to get an abortion or miscarries the fetus, she may be jailed or, as one person suggested, killed. How does this illustrate the sanctity of life?
So again I ask, what is your hidden agenda? Are you trying to create a large group of the impoverished to fight your wars or become your serfs? Are you trying to go back to that wonderful time when women and children were chattel and had no rights of their own? Or are you just trying to force people to conform to your beliefs even if they are not their own? Is it a power trip? It certainly isn't rational.
Barbara Deeble
Port Charlotte
